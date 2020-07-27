West Covid Swing Dance

Chattanooga Westies 2255 Center St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

West Covid Swing Dance

Not for the immune challenged!!

Bring your mask and T-cells along with your dance shoes. We are Chattanooga strong and still at phase 3 reopening. We can dance!!

Of course we encourage frequent hand washing, sanitizers, and masks, and we are keeping the place clean and disinfected. Best of all, we are are having a blast.

Ben and Wendy were rocking the line dance last Monday. Lunelle put together an awesome playlist. Tish was giving us some pointers and Stacy came up with the title for this weeks dance.

Have fun and be safe!

Info

Theater & Dance
