Wheel 1 with Nicole

In Wheel 1, you will learn the basics of creating pottery on the wheel. You will learn how to wedge clay, center up to two pounds of clay on the wheel, create cylinders and bowls, and understand basic finishing and glazing techniques.

Wheel 1 is a beginner-level class - No prior clay experience required! We welcome all beginners, or those looking for a refresher course in wheel-throwing.

What's included:

Four 2.5 hour instructional sessions

One bag of clay ($30 value)

Four studio sessions to use on your own time ($60 value). Session credits expire 1 month after the final class.

Access to all studio supplies, materials and tools

SCCA must have at least 4 students to make a class. If 4 students are not enrolled, we will inform you at least two days before the start date. You may choose to receive a refund or studio credit. You can read more about our class cancellation policy on our website.

If you have to miss a class, we will give you a free session so you can practice and make up for it!

$199 per person

$159 for members (must sign up in-studio to get discount)

SCCA will be enforcing new safety and health studio policies that all students and instructors must follow. Policies include keeping a distance from other students, sanitizing your used tools and equipment, and wearing a mask the entire time you are in the studio space. If you don’t own a mask, one will be provided for you at the cost of $1 per mask. We are limiting class capacity to a maximum of 6 students in each class in order to enforce social distancing policies.

Scenic City Clay Arts offers scholarships for classes and workshops throughout the year. Learn more and apply on our Scholarship page.