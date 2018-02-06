Local nonprofit The Chattery and collaborative workspace Society of Work are teaming up with Chattanooga CARES and the NAACP for National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day to show the documentary film Wilhemina’s War. Wilhemina’s War is the story of Wilhemina Dixon, an uneducated daughter of sharecroppers who becomes a force in her family’s fight for survival from HIV and AIDS. Shot over the course of five years, the film bears witness to the resilience and determination of the human spirit in the face of tremendous adversity.

The screening will take place on February 6 starting at 6 p.m. at The Edney Innovation Center and will be followed by a panel discussion. This is the latest installment of Cinematics, a movie series that combines the education of The Chattery and the collaboration of Society of Work to teach and engage Chattanoogans in conversation through the art of film.

In much of America, progress in HIV/AIDS treatment and improvement in education may suggest the worst is behind us, but every year 50,000 Americans are still diagnosed with the virus that causes AIDS. Astonishingly, nearly half of them live in the South, where the AIDS epidemic has taken root in rural communities, and is one of the leading causes of death among black women.

“Chattanooga CARES is excited to be partnering with The Chattery to raise awareness about HIV amongst African Americans,” says Cory Howard, Director of Development at Chattanooga CARES. “Unfortunately, the HIV epidemic disproportionately affects the African-American community, particularly in the South. This is why it’s important to bring awareness about this issue not only during National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, but year-round.”

This Cinematics screening is sponsored by Chattanooga CARES, a Chattanooga nonprofit whose mission is to reach, assist, and support people impacted by HIV, Hepatitis C, and STIs through compassionate and responsive delivery of education, health, social, and advocacy related services.

The screening of Wilhemina’s War will take place at the Edney Innovation Center, located at 1100 Market Street. At the event, The Bitter Alibi is providing free beer and pizza will be provided. It is free and open to the public. For more information on February’s event, please visit www.thechattery.org/cinematics.