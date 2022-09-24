× Expand William Lee Golden/The GEM Theatre William Lee Golden & The Goldens

Country and gospel music hall of famer William Lee Golden and his family and friends, The Goldens, will take the stage at The GEM on Saturday, September 24 at 7:30pm. Sponsored by North Georgia National Bank, the concert features the longtime Oak Ridge Boys member and talented generations of the Goldens. Tickets are $44.50 - $49; reserved seating available online: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35906.

Golden, also member of the Grand Old Opry, has continued his creative endeavors in recent years despite the pandemic, including writing his biography “Behind the Beard” and recording new albums with The Oak Ridge Boys and his family. His rich baritone helped define the distinctive sound of The Oak Ridge Boys and earned him critically acclaimed solo projects. Golden’s musical journey began in Brewton, Alabama and has been moving forward for eight decades with no signs of slowing down.