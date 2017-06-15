Wines from the Wild: Making Flower and Fruit Wines

Summertime means fragrant flowers & fresh berries, and flowers & berries mean wine! Join Fermdamental's Danielle Shelton as she demonstrates how to make wine with wild flowers and berries. The participants will learn the fundamentals of making wild wines and will leave with a few recipes they can try at home. All participants must be 21 or older, as sampling homemade wines will be part of the fun! This is a demonstration-style class.

About the teacher:

Danielle Shelton is a food artisan, textile artist, writer, world traveler, and life-long learner. After spending a decade stationed in Europe (with a deployment to the Middle East), she returned to her native Arkansas where she completed her Master's degree in Medieval History. As a recent transplant to Chattanooga, she is currently a volunteer coordinator with a local non-profit. She is the blogger behind Fermdamentals, who shares her passion for fermented foods and beverages online and through classes. She spends most of her time at home either in the kitchen coming up with tasty treats, creating textile art of one variety or another, or researching and writing with a kitty in her lap.