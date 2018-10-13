The 2018 Wings Over North Georgia show will be Oct. 13-14 at the Russell Regional Airport in Rome, GA. Tickets are now available online at www.wingsovernorthgeorgia.com. As part of the kickoff for this year’s event, JLC is supporting the JJL Motorsports No. 97 Ford F-150 driven by Jessie Little during the Truck Series race at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on Feb. 24.

The Active Pest Control 200 on Saturday will mark Little’s 14th career Truck Series race and his first at the 1.5-mile speedway in Hampton, GA. His best finish was ninth at the Iowa Speedway last year. The 20-year-old driver from Sherrills Ford, N.C., expects to race in eight to 10 events this year.

Saturday’s race, which benefits Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, will be 200.2 miles – or 130 laps. It is the second of 23 races on the 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule. First practice begins at 2 p.m. Friday; final practice is at 4 p.m. Friday. Qualifying for the 32-truck field is set for 10:35 a.m. Saturday.

The green flag is scheduled to drop shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Follow the action live on FOX Sports 1 (television), the Motor Racing Network (radio), and Sirius XM NASCAR (satellite radio, Channel 90).

Leading up to the race weekend, JJL Motorsports also will offer team merchandise and other premiums to support the partnership. Three family-four-packs of tickets for the air show also will be given away through social media contests.

The Wings Over North Georgia Air Show, presented by Parker FiberNet, has remained North Georgia’s No. 1 fall family event for seven straight years. The 2017 air show hosted recording breaking crowds exceeding 80,000 attendees during the two-day event.

Heading this year’s lineup are the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor and A-10 Thunderbolt II demonstration teams along with an array of world-class civilian performers, including some in vintage military aircraft. A number of static aircraft will be on display offering air show spectators an enhanced and hands on experience to inspire future aviators and entice current aficionados.

For more information on the Wings Over North Georgia Air Show, please visit WingsOverNorthGeorgia.com. For more information on JJL Motorsports, please visit JJLRacing.com.