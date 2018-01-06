Winter Vistas: Longstreet’s Breakthrough

On January 6, 2018, at 2 pm, Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park will present a special 2-hour driving and hiking tour (approximately ½ mile total walking distance) exploring the Chickamauga Battlefield. This caravan style tour begins inside the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center.

Visitors will get the opportunity to explore a part of the battlefield that is not often seen - the terrain that caused one Union general to exclaim the battle had devolved into “Bushwhacking on a grand scale.” This tour will focus on one of the most famous parts of the battle, Longstreet’s Breakthrough, and will take advantage of the lack of foliage to examine the field that played such an important role in the events in and around the Brotherton farmstead.

A good understanding of the ground you are on often determines who will win and who will lose in a battle. It also plays an important role in being able to understand the events that occurred on a battlefield many years later.

Please wear comfortable shoes and dress appropriately for the conditions.