Winter Writers Workshop

Chattanooga State 4501 Amnicola Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406

Chattanooga Writers Guild presents the annual Winter Writers Workshop. A one day Saturday event for aspiring writers to learn under the tutelage of regional expert authors. All admissions include lunch. More info and registration online at: www.chattanoogawritersguild.org

Education & Learning, Talks & Readings
