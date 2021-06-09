Women Building Wealth

Learn how to step into your power by prioritizing your financial wellness and mastering your personal finances!

If your goal is to have financial stability and build wealth for your future, you need to know what you're up against. Women have a lot to consider when it comes to our finances, we have a unique set of challenges and many of us hold negative beliefs around our money that make it difficult to make positive change.

Now is your opportunity to grow your financial knowledge, and build a strategy so that you can start taking action and get results!

In this class, you will:

Learn about the unique financial challenges women have, and how to overcome them

Increase your IQ about the basics to financial wellness

How to get started managing your money so that you aren't just treading water, but you're expanding your wellness practice, living life free from financial concerns, and building wealth for your future!

Please note: women and nonbinary folks are welcome to attend this class.

About the instructor:

Rebecca Brooks is a professional Financial Coach and owner of the financial coaching business R&D Financial Coaching. For many years, Rebecca worked for businesses improving their sales, profits and outcomes but decided to change course and use her knowledge and skills to help individuals improve their quality of life. With a background in the outdoor industry she brings a laid back culture and a feminine touch to the personal finance world. She prioritizes work-life balance, living life on your terms and pursuing your passions over keeping up with the Jones’. Her goal is to educate and empower the women of Chattanooga to elevate their dreams, fulfill their goals and enrich their lives.