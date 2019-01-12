Women's Introduction to Mountain Biking - Level 1

Experience the thrill of mountain biking with our enthusiastic, knowledgeable instructors! We'll start by addressing proper bike fit and making any necessary adjustments to your bike. Next we'll demonstrate riding techniques, including body and pedal position, shifting, braking, climbing, descending, and navigating minor obstacles on the trail. We'll also go over important communication skills and mountain biking trail etiquette with the aim of keeping multi-use trails open and safe for everyone. And finally, we'll practice all these new skills on a great trail ride! Don't have a bike? REI will provide mountain bikes. Recommended for those 14 and older; those under 18 must be accompanied by parent or responsible adult. No rider will be left behind!

Harrison Bay State Park 8411 Harrison Bay Rd, Harrison, Tennessee 37341
