Word to Your Mother: Mother's Day Market & Sidewalk Shop

Shop local and celebrate moms everywhere at our Word to Your Mother: Mother’s Day Market & Sidewalk Shop! Support unique, and handmade gifts perfect for the moms in your life.Free to attend. Masks are required and vendors will be spaced out to maintain social distancing. The garage door will be open and weather permitting, we’ll have a fun lounge outside!

Featured Vendors:

Alecia Vera (note cards, rice buddies, handmade totes, mugs, other handmade items)

Bloom CBD (CBD-infused bath bombs)

Taste of Chattanooga boxes (boxes featuring edible goodies from Chattanooga makers)

Plant Candy Collective (plants, plant supplies and chai tea)

Roundhouse Coffee (coffee to sip on and coffee kits with small bottles of coffee syrup)

Slow Drawl Studios (handmade functional ceramics)

The August Sisters (clay and metal earrings)

The Bitter Bottle (cocktail bitters, herbal tinctures and cocktail kits)

Upstate Mississippi (handmade journals, blank planners and more)

The Chattery will also have Mother’s Day kits, gorgeous fresh flowers from Southerly Flower Farm, and a variety of other fun stuff for sale!