Word to Your Mother: Mother's Day Market & Sidewalk Shop

to

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Word to Your Mother: Mother's Day Market & Sidewalk Shop

Shop local and celebrate moms everywhere at our Word to Your Mother: Mother’s Day Market & Sidewalk Shop! Support unique, and handmade gifts perfect for the moms in your life.Free to attend. Masks are required and vendors will be spaced out to maintain social distancing. The garage door will be open and weather permitting, we’ll have a fun lounge outside!

Featured Vendors:

Alecia Vera (note cards, rice buddies, handmade totes, mugs, other handmade items)

Bloom CBD (CBD-infused bath bombs)

Taste of Chattanooga boxes (boxes featuring edible goodies from Chattanooga makers)

Plant Candy Collective (plants, plant supplies and chai tea)

Roundhouse Coffee (coffee to sip on and coffee kits with small bottles of coffee syrup)

Slow Drawl Studios (handmade functional ceramics)

The August Sisters (clay and metal earrings)

The Bitter Bottle (cocktail bitters, herbal tinctures and cocktail kits)

Upstate Mississippi (handmade journals, blank planners and more)

The Chattery will also have Mother’s Day kits, gorgeous fresh flowers from Southerly Flower Farm, and a variety of other fun stuff for sale!

Info

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Festivals & Fairs
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Word to Your Mother: Mother's Day Market & Sidewalk Shop - 2021-05-08 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Word to Your Mother: Mother's Day Market & Sidewalk Shop - 2021-05-08 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Word to Your Mother: Mother's Day Market & Sidewalk Shop - 2021-05-08 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Word to Your Mother: Mother's Day Market & Sidewalk Shop - 2021-05-08 10:00:00 ical

EPB Local Business Spotlight

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Friday

May 7, 2021

Saturday

May 8, 2021

Sunday

May 9, 2021

Monday

May 10, 2021

Tuesday

May 11, 2021

Wednesday

May 12, 2021

Thursday

May 13, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours