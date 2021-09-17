The Work of an Artist: Q&A with Jerome Meadows

The Work of an Artist: Q&A with Jerome Meadows

How can artists help a community heal and grow? Come join EJM artist Jerome Meadows for dinner and discussion, specifically meant for Chattanooga students and families.

Jerome will describe his journey to becoming an established artist and his experience as a sculptor and public space designer. Jerome will give behind the scenes insight into how he created the memorial honoring Ed Johnson and his courageous attorneys. Bring your questions!

Fried fish sandwiches will be provided by Kim’s Hot Fish, and water and chips will be provided by Publix Supermarkets in Cleveland.

Please note: Masks are required. Temperature checks required upon arrival.

About Jerome: 

Jerome B. Meadows is a full time studio artist working and residing in an historic Ice House in Savannah, Georgia. Originally from New York City, he’s been living in Savannah since 1997. A graduate with a BFA degree from the Rhode Island School of Design and an MFA degree from the University of Maryland, Mr. Meadows has been self-employed as a visual artist and public space designer since 1992. His focus in the arts has been in the design and fabrication of large scale public art projects, including site layout, landscape issues, along with the conceptualization and fabrication of sculptural components all fully integrated into a cohesive whole. These projects are located throughout the United States.

