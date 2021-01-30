Yoga Basics: 4 Week Workshop

Start the year off right with yoga!

This course is Yoga Basics — a 4 week workshop series designed for anyone wanting to explore yoga for the first time or build a more solid foundation based on fundamental poses.

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2021/1/23/yoga-basics-4-week-workshop

Each 1 hour virtual workshop will include an introduction to basic poses in the Hatha Yoga tradition (including Ashtanga, Yin, and Vinyasa), modifications for those with physical limitations, an understanding of the physical benefits of various postures, and personal guidance on alignment and best practice to avoid injury and get the most out of your practice. The workshops are intended to be virtually interactive, so any questions you’ve wanted to ask about yoga are welcome! The final workshop will help students create a 20 minute at-home practice based on yoga fundamentals to launch you on your yoga journey!

Week 1, January 23: Breathe and Grounding

Week 2, January 30: Fundamental Poses and Alignment

Week 3, February 6: Sun Salutations and Easy Flow

Week 4, February 13: Creating a Home Practice

Student will be provided a written and visual overview of the poses covered in the workshops for future reference. Props needed: Yoga Mat, 2 beach towels or yoga blankets, a strap or belt, a cushion or firm pillow.

All sessions will be recorded and links to the recordings will not expire.

About the teacher:

Kristina Montague is a lifelong yoga practitioner and 200HR Yoga Alliance certified teacher who loves to share her passion for movement, breath, and mindfulness. Kristina is also an avid “angel” investor supporting women-led startups and serves as Managing Partner of the JumpFund, a female-led, gender-lens, early stage venture capital firm investing in diverse founders throughout the Southeast U.S. Her personal motto is “invest in the change you want to see in world” which she does through both her work and the non-profit boards on which she serves. She lives in Chattanooga with her family of four and dog Matilida.