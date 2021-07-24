Yoga & Mindfulness

to

Crabtree Farms 1000 East 30th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409

Yoga & Mindfulness 

Crabtree Farms and the Center for Mindful Living team up to bring yoga & mindfulness to the farm. Join us to practice on the beautiful, sustainable urban farm and build connections with nature in a new way. Loren Clifford will lead an outdoor yoga class directly before Crabtree's monthly Community Volunteer Day. Please Bring your own mat, a water bottle, and weather appropriate clothing. Feel free to stay afterwards and volunteer on the farm! $15 - Register in advance at centermindfulliving.org/all-classes.

Info

Crabtree Farms 1000 East 30th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409
Health & Wellness
4234861279
to
Google Calendar - Yoga & Mindfulness - 2021-07-24 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Yoga & Mindfulness - 2021-07-24 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Yoga & Mindfulness - 2021-07-24 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Yoga & Mindfulness - 2021-07-24 09:00:00 ical

EPB Local Business Spotlight

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

July 7, 2021

Thursday

July 8, 2021

Friday

July 9, 2021

Saturday

July 10, 2021

Sunday

July 11, 2021

Monday

July 12, 2021

Tuesday

July 13, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours