Yoga & Mindfulness

Crabtree Farms and the Center for Mindful Living team up to bring yoga & mindfulness to the farm. Join us to practice on the beautiful, sustainable urban farm and build connections with nature in a new way. Loren Clifford will lead an outdoor yoga class directly before Crabtree's monthly Community Volunteer Day. Please Bring your own mat, a water bottle, and weather appropriate clothing. Feel free to stay afterwards and volunteer on the farm! $15 - Register in advance at centermindfulliving.org/all-classes.