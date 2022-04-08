× Expand Zech Dallas Zech Dallas

Zechariah Dallas is a born musician who calls Georgia home, where he lives with his wife, Liz, and his son, Nash. He serves currently as a worship pastor, but has a rich musical background, from singing country music in Illinois to touring in a rock band and leading worship for thousands throughout the eastern United States. For Zech, live music is to be an experience – a connection- and something which glorifies, ultimately, Jesus Christ.

Zech has lived the life of a musician and has shared the stage with such acts as Mandisa, Group One Crew, GRITS, Spoken, Casting Crowns, Calling Glory, and Rush of Fools, to name a few, with his band They Came Running. They Came Running’s single “Dry and Brittle” was promoted alongside The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus and Lecrae by Shamrock Media and received considerable radio playtime. With the band, he has led worship for FUGE camps for three summers, serving both as staff and as contract musicians.

Zech brings infectious energy and excitement with him to the stage, and though he feeds off of the energy of a crowd and urges them to do the same with him, his main source of passion is not the music that he’s playing but the King he is glorifying. Wherever it is you find Zech, whether playing loud music in a basement or on a stage in an arena, you get the same thing: a worshipper leading anyone he can find to the throne of God.

