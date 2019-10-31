Zombies On A Train: Escape-o-ween Experience

What's worse than being trapped on a Runaway Train? Try being trapped on a Runaway Train with Zombies inside! This Halloween season, October 25th, 26th, and the 31st the Escape Experience will have live zombie actors playing along with participants inside its Runaway Train experience located at the Chattanooga Choo Choo.

While working together to find clues, solve puzzles, and escape, you and your team must also fend off zombie attacks as you attempt to work your way off the unstoppable locomotive. With the use of live zombie actors, our top-rated escape rooms and puzzles, and good old fashioned cap pistols (to stun the zombies with), this is a fun-filled experience you do not want to miss! Space is limited, so book online in advance.

*Note: If you have previously played Runaway Train, no major changes to the escape room puzzles and content have been made beyond the addition of the interaction with zombie actors.