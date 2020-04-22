Conservation Work Continues At The Tennessee Aquarium As Earth Day Turns 50

Conservation work continues at Tennessee Aquarium as Earth Day turns 50

From a devastating earthquake in Peru and deadly cyclone in Pakistan to the rolling boil of the Cold War and the disbanding of The Beatles, things weren’t going exceptionally well for the world in 1970.

Yet, at the same time, a growing awareness of the impacts of pollution and crewed missions into space were inspiring a recognition of Earth’s fragile beauty and humanity’s role in protecting it. On April 22, less than two weeks after the Apollo 13 tragedy dominated the world’s attention, millions bearing the newly minted title of “environmentalist” celebrated the first Earth Day.

The 50th Earth Day arrives today at a time when many people’s “world” has been reduced to their own home and backyard. Even amid the ongoing health crisis, however, those who champion the planet are still finding ways to safeguard it.

The Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute was founded with the goal of studying and protecting the unparalleled diversity of aquatic life in the Southeast. The coronavirus outbreak has transformed much, but the importance of that mission, at least, remains unchanged, says Dr. Anna George, the Aquarium’s Vice President of Conservation Science and Education.

“Though conservation may seem like a minor concern to many people right now, having a healthy environment is actually the foundation for healthy people, including a strong economy and a high quality of life,” George says. “We're hearing from so many people right now that sitting in their backyard or watching the webcams at the Tennessee Aquarium is a major stress relief in these scary times, demonstrating the importance of nature in our every day lives."

“For all of these reasons, it’s incredibly important that we continue our work to protect the beautiful and diverse rivers and streams of the southeastern United States. We know that the work we do will be appreciated by others when it’s safe for us all to be back outside enjoying them.”

From managing strategic care of endangered reptiles to writing new chapters in long-running species restoration efforts, the Tennessee Aquarium continues to serve as a leader in freshwater science on Earth Day, as it does every day.

Tennessee Aquarium staff members serve as coordinators for six Species Survival Plans (SSP) — cooperative programs designed to manage populations of animals in human care — including the critically endangered Arakan Forest Turtle and Keeled Box Turtle.

As with care for any animal, the closure has not interrupted management of these species or coordination with other SSP member institutions, says Dave Collins, the Aquarium’s Director of Forests and Animal Behavior.

“Caring for SSP animals, like the rest of our living collection, is a 365-day-a-year job,” Collins says. “Their needs go on unchanged, regardless of what’s going on in our world. Unlike their wild counterparts, they are entirely dependent on us for their care.”

The Aquarium declared 2020 to be “The Year of the Turtle” in recognition of these reptiles’ beloved (often-revered) role in cultures around the world and the challenges many turtle species face in the wild. As part of this yearlong celebration, the Aquarium also announced its leadership of a new Association of Zoos and Aquariums Saving Animals From Extinction (SAFE) program focused on safeguarding native turtles.

When it launched, the AZA SAFE American Turtles program encompassed 14 zoos and aquariums as well as 30 “field partners” representing state and federal agencies, nonprofits, nature centers, universities and more. The program’s initial focus was on protecting the Wood Turtle, Bog Turtle, Blanding’s Turtle and Spotted Turtle, as well as terrapenes (also known as “box turtles”).

Widespread quarantine orders and business closures have prevented the AZA SAFE American Turtles program from adding to its membership for the time being. Despite the pandemic, work continues behind the scenes to plan how best to assist law enforcement with monitoring and curbing illegal trafficking, which has led to the removal of so many turtles from their native habitats.