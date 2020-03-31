Chattanooga Bar Launches Online Bartender Competition

Chattanooga bar provides a fun, educational competition for community bartenders out of work

We all need something fun to do online in these crazy quarantine times, right?! The Mad Priest, and all-day cafe & bar in downtown Chattanooga, is bringing Chattanooga’s top bartenders together in a virtual challenge to test their knowledge of mixology, spirits & cocktail history for a chance to win big!

“Who wants to be a Millionaire: Cocktail Edition” will be a virtual event on Saturday, April 4th at 8pm on Facebook Live and YouTube.

Which three bartenders are going to be on the show? It’s up to the public to decide! Bartenders had a chance to submit an original cocktail recipe last week, and 10 of them have been selected for the next round! The public voting round starts Tuesday at 9am through Friday night at 7pm.

The public can vote two ways 1) go to Mad Priest and vote for their favorite by purchasing their featured cocktail to-go (70% of the score) and 2) vote via a google form, one email address per day (30% of the score).

All cocktails to go will be available through The Mad Priest online ordering, and 50% of all tips go to the cash pool for Saturday.

The live event will be traditional “Who Wants to be a Millionaire” style with 10 questions, increasing in difficulty. If a question is answered incorrectly, the contestant only walks away with previous tiered rewards (cash plus products, up to $1,000 per contestant). There will be three lifelines (50/50, Call-in one person, Ask Audience).

The Mad Priest is still looking for sponsorships to make the cash prizes a reality. They want this competition to be worth local bartenders time, and to give them some income while they are out of work with the COVID-19 crisis.

Contact Cherita Rice at cherita@madpriestcha.com for more information.