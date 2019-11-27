CHOW: Brewhaus BrewPub

Brewhaus BrewPub

One of the best perks to living in Chattanooga are the fantastic restaurants that surround the area. One such restaurant, Brewhaus, has been delighting Chattanoogans for almost a decade.

Known for their authentic German-style cuisine, Brewhaus has consistently offered up a quality blend of German-American brews and dishes. They are dedicated to giving their customers “chef-driven food, paired with good ale and wine, in a casual setting.”

Their menu features a variety of classic German dishes, including their Schnitzel Wiener Art. Desert lovers can try the delectable Fried Apple Pie. And if you’re a fan of meat, you should check out their customizable Sausage Line Up where you can pick from four brats and multiple toppings.

Brewhaus also boasts a wide selection of beers, with twelve available on tap. To keep their line up fresh, Brewhaus changes most of their drafts every month. Customers even get a chance to vote on next month’s assortment of beers.

There is always something for everyone, and beer fans will never get bored here. And if you like consistency, the gastropub always keeps the most popular drafts like Weihenstephan Hefeweizen on tap.

To celebrate the holiday season, Brewhaus is hosting a party/charity event on Saturday, December 21st.

The Tacky Christmas Sweater party is, according to co-owner Hunter Hart, “always a good time with live music, and it benefits the Toys for Tots program with the Marine Corps.” So mark your calendar and start looking for the ugliest sweater you can find.

The restaurant’s unique menu, welcoming atmosphere, and quality service makes it the best place for all your dining needs.

Chattanooga’s only German-American brewpub is open Sunday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to midnight.