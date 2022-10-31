Food Truck Friday Kicks Off Fall At The Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga

It is the monthly event Chattanoogans save their calories for so they can enjoy local food creations each first Friday of the month.

Friday, November 4 is another Food Truck Friday at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga at 5704 Marlin Road off of Eastgate Loop in the Brainerd. The public is invited to come out to enjoy the fall weather while munching on some of Chattanooga’s best mobile food options.

Just as October brings new colors to the trees in the Scenic City, the line-up of food trucks for Food Truck Friday includes some new flavors along with some old favorites. Scheduled to be serving their culinary creations November 4 from 11 AM to 3 PM at First Friday of the Month Food Truck Friday are:

Neutral Ground

The Bistro

BBQ ROWE

Mo Lemonade

Ryan’s Pepperworks

King’s Elderberry

Chef Express Café

Mac Subs and Fries

Los Tainos

Wing Top Tots

Fud Vybez

The Oatmeal Experience

Nonni’s Empanadas

Freaky Funnels

Cold Fusions

Peach Cobbler Factory

Bobcha

Look-Out 4 Sliders

“The response from the public has been overwhelming”, said Pat Rowe. “As both a vendor and a member of the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga team, I can tell you this event is great for our food truck partners. For those people coming out to eat, try something you haven’t tried before. We have so many talented people creating great food. You’ll be amazed at what you discover.”

Food trucks are ready to serve hungry patrons from 11am to 3pm on the first Friday of each month at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga located at 5704 Marlin Road off of Eastgate Loop in the Brainerd area. For more information, please visit www.kitchenincchatt.org.

The Kitchen Incubator is part of LAUNCH Chattanooga, an entrepreneur support organization dedicated to helping underrepresented entrepreneurs start and grow successful food businesses. KIC is 10,000 square foot shared commercial kitchen and a licensed commissary in Hamilton County.

It is the only space of its kind in the region and provides space, support and mentoring for local food entrepreneurs. The space allows food trucks to set up and sell food with many having the goal of opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant.

