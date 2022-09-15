Bacon & Barrel Festival Comes To The First Horizon Pavilion On Thursday, October 13th

Get "hog wild" at the Bacon & Barrel Festival on Thursday, October 13th from 6pm to 9 pm at the First Horizon Pavilion and celebrate two commonly appreciated southern traditions: hearty food and distilled spirits.

The event will bring together fifteen of Chattanooga’s best restaurants and a vast array of spirits to savor a weekend of bacon, BBQ, and all the good things that come from old oak barrels.

Enjoy unique and delicious bacon dishes while listening to live music, chatting with distillers, and sipping fine bourbons, whiskeys, and more.

Your ticket includes entry, access to all areas of the event, unlimited food samples, and fifteen whiskey samples. If you're still thirsty, there will also be full size cocktails, beer, and wine available for purchase. Bar proceeds benefit the Chattanooga Market - so every sip counts!

This event is 21+, and no one under the age of 21 will be allowed, including children and babies. Likewise, tthe event is not dog-friendly. Bringing a dog to a room full of bacon he can't have - that's just cruel.

Inexpensive parking is available for in the lots to the North and South of Finley Stadium. However since you will have the best whiskeys from around the world at your fingertips, we highly recommend taking a cab or rideshare.

Ticket includes access to all areas of the event, unlimited food tasting, and 15 whiskey tastings. Get yours now at baconandbarrel.com/chattanooga