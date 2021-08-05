Chattanooga Street Food Festival Returns, Looking For Food Trucks

On Labor Day weekend, the 8th annual Chattanooga Street Food Festival is expected to bring around 15,000+ hungry visitors to the Chattanooga Market looking for the city's tastiest foods.

The Chattanooga Street Food Festival boasts a gathering of the best food trucks and street food vendors from all over the region. These food-passionate individuals and teams of food-trucks come together in Chattanooga to celebrate a diversity of food that is uniquely theirs, one that Chattanoogans have grown to look forward to each year.

Admission to the festival is free to patrons. Foodies will be eager to sample foods from several eateries and enjoy the street party which boasts live music and local brews.

Visitors can expect a wide diversity of cultural flavors and the largest gathering of food trucks in Chattanooga. With trucks coming from Chattanooga and other nearby cities, festival goers will be eager to get their fill.

The regular Chattanooga Market simultaneously takes place at the First Horizon Pavilion, bringing in an additional 150+ vendors selling their produce and craft-wares—it is a lively day therefore space is limited. Thousands of visitors and locals come to the Chattanooga Market each Sunday to support local farms, artists..and food trucks.

Chattanooga Market is opening registration up to food trucks to join the Chattanooga Street Food Festival. New food trucks should inquire via email at: help@publicmarkets.us