Chickamauga Georgia Chili Cook-Off & Street Fair Coming November 13

Downtown Chickamauga will welcome Chilimauga to its streets on November 13 from 10am – 4pm.

This family-friendly outdoor chili cook-off and street fair, produced by the Gordon Lee Band Boosters and benefiting the Gordon Lee Marching Trojan Band, will include delicious foods, musical entertainment, craft fair and competition too.

Chili Cook-Off

You are the judge! Ten-dollar general admission tickets allow you to be the judge and covers chili tasting and voting. Advance admission may be purchased online in advance or at the event.

Do you have a competitive side and have been told your chili is the best? All skill levels are encouraged to compete with their best red chili. Prizes will include People’s Choice will receive a $250 cash prize and trophy, Hottest Chili will receive a $100 cash prize and trophy; Best Presentation Booth will receive a $50 cash prize and trophy. The cost to participate as a competitor is $25.

Craft Vendors

Do you make something amazing? Craft vendors and creative vendors are being accepted; food vendors and mass-produced commercial products are prohibited.

Music

What is a street fair without music? Camden Smith, Zoe Ha, Bryanna Fuquea and Dallas Walker are scheduled to perform.

Sponsorships

Sponsorships are available for $100 each; logo and contact information of sponsors will be added to the website, event banners, and voting ballot.

For more information on the event, please visit chilimauga.com