Get Ready For The Ruby Falls Battle Below The Clouds BBQ Cook Off

Ruby Falls president Hugh Morrow joined ESPN Chattanooga's Press Row to promote the upcoming 7th annual Ruby Falls Battle Below the Clouds BBQ cook off.

Amateur grillers and smokers compete for bragging rights as Chattanooga's best backyard cooks at the 7th annual Ruby Falls Battle Below the Clouds BBQ cook off. Independent judges select the Best Pulled Pork, Best Ribs, Best Wings and Grand Champion.

Enjoy live bluegrass music, BBQ, and door prize drawings (must be present to win).

The event raises funds to provide year-round activities for kids with cancer and their families through the Lana’s Love Foundation. The cook-off will be held on Saturday, April 23, from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.