Get Ready For The Ruby Falls Battle Below The Clouds BBQ Cook Off

by

Ruby Falls president Hugh Morrow joined ESPN Chattanooga's Press Row to promote the upcoming 7th annual Ruby Falls Battle Below the Clouds BBQ cook off.

Amateur grillers and smokers compete for bragging rights as Chattanooga's best backyard cooks at the 7th annual Ruby Falls Battle Below the Clouds BBQ cook off. Independent judges select the Best Pulled Pork, Best Ribs, Best Wings and Grand Champion.

Enjoy live bluegrass music, BBQ, and door prize drawings (must be present to win).

The event raises funds to provide year-round activities for kids with cancer and their families through the Lana’s Love Foundation. The cook-off will be held on Saturday, April 23, from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Press Row Interview – Ruby Falls president Hugh Morrow

by

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

April 7, 2022

Friday

April 8, 2022

Saturday

April 9, 2022

Sunday

April 10, 2022

Monday

April 11, 2022

Tuesday

April 12, 2022

Wednesday

April 13, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse

View more