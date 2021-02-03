Girl Scouts Now Offering Online Ordering For Girl Scout Cookies

The Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians are offering online ordering and delivery for the always-anticipated cookies in an effort to keep everyone safe during the ongoing pandemic.

“In years past, it was easy to find Girl Scout cookies as our confident young girls set up and ran their cookie booths all over town,” said Lynne Fugate, CEO of the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians. “While the pandemic has changed that tradition, it remains important that anyone who wants to support the development of these young girls and order cookies can still easily – and safely – do so.”

Local troops have been taking orders since Jan. 1, and online ordering is now available to get cookies directly shipped to customers. Orders taken by local troops will be delivered starting Feb. 26, the same day Grubhub launches online ordering for the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians. Customers can place orders through March 21.

This year, the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians are selling: Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Trefoils, Lemon-Ups, Girl Scout S’mores and Toffee-tastic.

The following options are available online:

The Digital Cookie® platform will ship cookies directly to your door or allow donations of boxes to a local organization. Visit www.iwantcookies.org, enter your ZIP code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder , and the program will connect with a local troop to place your online order. You also can access the Girl Scout Cookie Finder by texting ‘COOKIES’ to 59618 or downloading the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app.

will ship cookies directly to your door or allow donations of boxes to a local organization. Visit www.iwantcookies.org, enter your ZIP code into the , and the program will connect with a local troop to place your online order. You also can access the Girl Scout Cookie Finder by texting ‘COOKIES’ to 59618 or downloading the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app. If you already know a Girl Scout selling cookies, ask her to share the link to her virtual cookie booth, so you can place an order and arrange for contact-free pickup or delivery.

“The Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches lifelong skills in financial literacy, money management, entrepreneurship, problem solving and more,” Fugate said. “The pandemic has presented challenges, but our Girl Scouts have adapted their sales methods and are excited to learn new business skills, such as e-commerce, inventory management and fulfillment, to name a few.”

For more information, visit girlscoutcsa.org or call 800-474-1912.

Like this story? Click here to subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!