Chattanooga Whiskey Introduces Batch 027: Moscatel + Sauternes Barrel Finished

This dual-finished Experimental Batch brings together the complementary flavors of two aromatic European dessert wines: Portuguese Moscatel and French Sauternes.

Made from a high malt mash bill that includes Venetian (Italy) grown pilsner malt, the Experimental bourbon was aged for 2+ years prior to being transferred into separate finishing casks.

After a long finish of nearly two years, the whiskey was reunited for a blend that highlights the sweet, grassy & floral qualities of both whiskey & wine(s).

Mash Bill: Yellow Corn, Single Source Italian Eraclea Malted Barley, Malted Rye

Proof: 110 (55% ABV)

Cooperage: Toasted & Charred Oak, 53 gallon

Finishing Cooperage: Moscatel de Setúbal & Sauternes Barrels, 225 liter

Finishing Time: 19-24 months

Batch Size: 7 barrels

Tasting notes: White raisin, coriander, saffron & hard pretzel, with a floral, grassy finish.

Experimental Batch 027: Moscatel + Sauternes Barrel Finished is now available exclusively at the Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery. Limited quantities will also be available on Seelbachs.com.

Chattanooga Whiksey's Experimental Single Batch Series is a limited collection of single batch whiskeys and spirits born from their 100-gallon Experimental Distillery in downtown Chattanooga.

Each batch utilizes a multitude of grains, barrels, techniques, and unique ingredients to express uncompromised creativity and innovation within their craft by creating whiskeys and other spirits that are truly one-of-a-kind.