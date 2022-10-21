Chattanooga Whiskey Introduces Batch 027: Moscatel + Sauternes Barrel Finished

This dual-finished Experimental Batch brings together the complementary flavors of two aromatic European dessert wines: Portuguese Moscatel and French Sauternes. 

Made from a high malt mash bill that includes Venetian (Italy) grown pilsner malt, the Experimental bourbon was aged for 2+ years prior to being transferred into separate finishing casks.  

After a long finish of nearly two years, the whiskey was reunited for a blend that highlights the sweet, grassy & floral qualities of both whiskey & wine(s).

  • Mash Bill: Yellow Corn, Single Source Italian Eraclea Malted Barley, Malted Rye
  • Proof: 110 (55% ABV)
  • Cooperage: Toasted & Charred Oak, 53 gallon
  • Finishing Cooperage: Moscatel de Setúbal & Sauternes Barrels, 225 liter
  • Finishing Time: 19-24 months 
  • Batch Size: 7 barrels
  • Tasting notes: White raisin, coriander, saffron & hard pretzel, with a floral, grassy finish. 

Experimental Batch 027: Moscatel + Sauternes Barrel Finished is now available exclusively at the Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery. Limited quantities will also be available on Seelbachs.com.

Chattanooga Whiksey's Experimental Single Batch Series is a limited collection of single batch whiskeys and spirits born from their 100-gallon Experimental Distillery in downtown Chattanooga. 

Each batch utilizes a multitude of grains, barrels, techniques, and unique ingredients to express uncompromised creativity and innovation within their craft by creating whiskeys and other spirits that are truly one-of-a-kind. 

