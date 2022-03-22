Chattanooga Whiskey To Throw A 10th Anniversary Celebration

Chattanooga Whiskey is turning ten years, and they see it as just the beginning. Come out and join them for an open house cocktail party celebrating their first decade.

This event will also mark the release of the Founder's 10th Anniversary blend.

Admission price includes two drink tickets, plus access to:

Exclusive pre-sale and first taste of our Founder's 10th Anniversary Blend

Local vendors, live music, food trucks, Chattanooga Whiskey cocktails, and more!

Behind the scenes peek of our Riverfront Distillery (where the magic happens)

Pre-sale bottles will be signed by Founder Tim Piersant and Head Distiller Grant McCracken. Non-autographed bottles will also be available for sale at the event.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/10th-anniversary-party-tickets-298635415567