Tasting The Pride Of Scotland

Traditional Scottish brewing finds a tasty home in Chattanooga

To taste any version of a “Schilling Ale” is to taste over 5,000 years of passion and progress of brew history throughout the ages. Yet one does not have to set sail for the majestic Highlands to indulge the senses in drinking tradition and pride noteworthy of the great Scotsmen.

Scottish Pride Ale is brewed and distributed in Chattanooga at a place called McHale’s Brewhouse. Scottish Pride is a local take on the Scottish classic “80 Schilling Ale” a title that has been all but lost save for brewmasters and ale enthusiasts.

The term “Shilling” or Scottish “Schilling” stems from the Old Norse or Viking word scilling which means to divide. A carry over from the medieval days when the Norsemen interacted with the Anglo-Saxon folk (the golden years of drinking and hilarity).

But what does old currency have to do with drinking or with Scottish Ale for that matter?

Well keep your kilt on and hold your haggis, because as it turns out, ales in ye olde tap houses of the mid-19th century were priced by alcohol percentage and flavor. Scottish Brewhouses sold many varieties of beers and ales and priced them according to alcohol levels, imposed taxes, and imported ingredients.

As explained by Neil Spake from ScottishBrewing.com, “Scottish brewers were producing a number of beers of differing styles and alcohol content. Light beers such as table beer ranged from 42/- to 48/-. Mild and pale ales were 54/- and 60/- while export beers were sold as 70/- and 80/-.”

The numbers followed by the slash indicates schilling price and therefore the Scottish Shilling system denoted beer type and flavor. Saying you would have a “42 Schilling Ale” in those days would be the equivalent of saying you’d have a Budlight respectively. Yet after WWII, the categories of beer and ale would be reduced to a simpler terms of light, heavy, and export. The Scottish being ever defiant chose to keep the “Schilling system” to label some of their beers to this day.

Of course one does not need a crash course in brew history to appreciate what Scottish Pride is or its growing popularity in Chattanooga.

Scottish Pride is an amazingly approachable and pleasant ale from first sip to final draft. The reddish-orange ale is light on the scent yet quick with the sweet malty flavor and that oh-so-nice dry finish that leaves you wanting a “wee bit” more. Folks who drink domestic light beers can find the body and flavor of Scottish Pride very agreeable to the palate as the malty flavor is sweet and enjoyable in comparison.

Scottish Pride is light on the carbonation and not overwhelming, so it can easily be paired with traditional pub style dishes (fish and chips are a must) or with wings with any flavored sauce. It is an ale that can be easily liked by itself in all its glory or garnished with citrus much like wheat beers.

Scottish Pride Ale is crafted with imported ingredients from Scotland and the owner-operators of McHale’s Brewhouse, Adam and Syd Hale, stand by their ale as a tribute to traditional Scottish brewmasters.

So far the ale has won first place in 2014 at the Great American Beer Festival, putting the humble craft beer on the map for McHale’s and opening Scottish Pride for distribution and tap rotation in many imbibing establishments around Chattanooga.

But don’t go by word alone, grab a pint and see for yourself what five centuries of brewing traditions taste like. You may find a new love affair with a fine local brew, one crafted with equal parts passionate ambition and stalwart pride.