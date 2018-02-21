Currying A Kitchen Favor

Explaining the difference between curry powder and curry leaves

Say it with me now, “Curry leaves are not related to curry powder.” Once more, “Curry leaves are not related to curry powder.”

Curry, curry powder, and curry leaves are very often misused and misunderstood, so before we more bring shame upon our family and friends, let’s clear up the confusion around these terms.

Once that’s out of the way you can confidently stroll into your local Indian market, pick up some curry leaves, and enjoy the most wonderfully delicious ingredient you’ve never heard of.

Curry Powder

Curry powder is a mixture of spices as varied as the countries and cultures they come from. Most mixtures will typically include turmeric, coriander, fenugreek, cumin, and red pepper. Additional ingredients such as ginger, garlic, asafoetida, fennel seed, caraway, mustard seed, green cardamom, black cardamom, and long pepper are also included in many variations. (notice no chilies).

A masala, however, can be a blend of dry roasted spices, or a paste that may include chilis along with other ingredients such as ginger, onions, and garlic. Garam Masala is an even more specific mixture that can include chilies, turmeric, coriander, malibar leaves, star anise and fennel.

Curry Leaves

Curry leaves are one of my culinary secret weapons. Like anchovies, pork fat, or bay leaves, curry leaves add an extra layer of flavor to a dish without being dominant. But remember, curry leaves do not taste like curry. In fact, many curry mixes don’t even contain curry leaves and if you taste a curry leaf don’t expect it to taste anything like your favorite curry dish—at all.

Curry leaves taste like…well…curry leaves, so if a recipe calls for curry leaves, even Google won’t be able to help you with a substitute. They are bright, deep green and pungent with a distinct flavor of their own and yet are easy to incorporate into dishes.

A typical way to include them in a dish is to fry them in hot oil, then use the flavored oil to cook fish, vegetables, or brush on bread as you would any other herb infused oil.

You can add the leaves at the beginning of cooking, quickly fry in ghee or oil, chop into a dish; or add later in the cooking to give a more subtle flavoring. Like bay leaves (which they kind of look like) curry leaves can be tossed into fish, lamb, and lentil dishes, and vegetable soups.

Chattanooga is incredibly fortunate to have two well stocked Indian markets conveniently located on Lee Highway—India Bazar and Desi Brothers.

Not only do they carry fresh curry leaves in their produce sections but you can also find ingredients such as ghee, dal, asafetida, a wide range of produce, and a huge array of spices at prices that will make you break up with the McCormick girl immediately.

Here’s one of my favorite recipes using curry leaves to get you started.

Curry Prawns with Coconut Milk

1/3 lb fresh prawns

2 tbsp coconut oil

2 cups coconut milk

1 chopped tomato

2 to 3 small red onions

2 inch piece of ginger, cut julienne

3 to 4 green chilies, cut julienne

20 - 25 curry leaves

1 tbsp turmeric

1 tsp asofoetida (hing)

1 tbsp ground coriander (dhaniya)

1 tsp fenugreek seeds

1 tbsp fennel seed powder (saunf)

1 tbsp mustard seeds

3 to 4 red chilies

1 tsp black pepper powder

salt to taste

Clean the prawns and set aside.

Chop the onion, ginger, tomatoes, chilies and set aside.

Add oil to a karahi or wok on low heat. When the oil is hot, sauté mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds, red chilies for a minute to release the oils and flavors.

Now add onion, green chilies and asofoetida. Sauté for a minute more. Add ginger juliennes and sauté for yet another minute.

Now add all spices (turmeric, coriander seed powder, fennel seed powder, cumin seed powder and black pepper powder) and stir together.

Make a little space for the prawns, add them into your empty space and sauté for 3 to 4 minutes until they are slightly brown.

Add the chopped tomatoes and cover for 2 minutes.

Stir the coconut milk into the dish and cook until it starts bubbling. Season with salt and let this cook for another 2 to 3 minutes on medium heat.

Serve hot with rice.

Mike McJunkin is a native Chattanoogan currently living abroad who has trained chefs, owned and operated restaurants. Join him on Facebook at facebook.com/SushiAndBiscuits