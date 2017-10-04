Halloween 2017: The Haunted Cavern

The Haunted Cavern

Ruby Falls Haunted Cavern has teamed up with Fear Connection to create a bigger and better haunted house this year, giving visitors more scares for the buck.

This also means the Haunted Cavern is no longer at Ruby Falls, but has been moved to a 29,000-square-foot location in Lookout Valley in the town of “Dread Hollow”.

“We moved the Haunted Cavern this year to a location with double the space to accommodate the storyline of Dread Hollow,” said Fear Connection’s Todd Patton. “Our actors will be in an environment with more freedom to intensify and interact with the patrons. Plus, the first 50 to 75 people in the door will encounter more characters on Main Street in Dread Hollow.”

Dread Hollow is a place doomed by its past, appearing to outsiders as an unassuming small town, but enveloping the blood of the innocent and evil that continues to lurk in the dark. Mercy Harker, a respected founding member of the community, convinced the citizens of Dread Hollow to believe her wicked plan that select girls were a coven of witches.

In 1615, these innocent victims were found guilty of witchcraft and hung and burned as a result. Mercy’s spell of horror has haunted the town ever since and waits to trap those who enter.

Dread Hollows has numerous rooms you walk through and each has been crafted with tremendous detail. I was in shock, walking through rooms that were so well crafted that they take you deep into a dark and musky swampland or transport you into a creepy child’s playroom.

Unlike other haunted houses Dread Hollows not only transports you visually, but are able to use your sense of smell to make your fears a reality. You will have chills as you walk through the crematory room and find that it truly smells like burning flesh. Each actor plays the part of their character perfectly and I promise they will make horrifying interactions with you from the time you pull into the parking lot to when you exit and quickly dash to the safety of your car.

The haunted experience will continue every Thursday through Sunday the whole month of October, including Halloween night. And trust us, you don’t want to miss TheScareFactor.com’s number one fan-voted must-see haunted house in Tennessee.

Thur-Sun & Halloween

Dread Hollow

321 Browns Ferry Rd.

(423) 821-2544

hauntedcavern.com