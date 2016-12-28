New Year's Eve Guide 2016

Where to go, Who to see, What to do

The party experts in The Pulse office have scoured the city looking for as many parties, concerts and events they could find for New Year's Eve. And all we can say is that Chattanooga has become one big party town!

New Year’s at Noon

10 a.m.

Creative Discovery Museum

321 Chestnut St.

(423) 756-2738

cdmfun.org

Zoo Year’s Eve

10 a.m.

Chattanooga Zoo

301 N. Holtzclaw Ave.

(423) 697-1319

chattzoo.org

New Year’s Early Bird Cruise

4 p.m.

Southern Belle Riverboat

201 Riverfront Pkwy., Pier 2

(423) 266-4488

chattanoogariverboat.com

OddStory Brewing Co.’s New Year’s Party

5 p.m.

OddStory Brewing Company

336 E. MLK Blvd.

(423) 682-7690

oddstorybrewing.co

New Year’s Eve Yoga-Dance Party

5:30 p.m.

Movement Arts Collective

3813 Dayton Blvd.

(423) 401-8115

movementartscollective.com

New Year's Eve VIP Event

6 p.m.

Ceniza Cigar Lounge

9454 Bradmore Ln.

(423) 760-4198

cenizalounge.com

Wonderland New Year’s Eve Party

7 p.m.

The Dwell Hotel

120 E. 10th St.

(423) 267-7866

thedwellhotel.com

New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Party

7:30 p.m.

Chattanooga Choo Choo

1400 Market St.

(423) 266-5000

choochoo.com

New Years at The Palms

8 p.m.

The Palms at Hamilton

6925 Shallowford Rd.

(423) 499-5055

thepalmsathamilton.com

New Year’s Dinner Train

8 p.m.

Tennessee Valley Railroad

4119 Cromwell Rd.

(423) 894-8028

tvrail.com

Love, Peace & Happiness

8 p.m.

The Venue

4119 Cummings Hwy.

(423) 994-2272

thevenuechattanooga.com

New Year’s Eve Celebration

8 p.m.

The Chattanoogan Hotel

1201 S. Broad St.

(423) 424-3700

chattanooganhotel.com

“Wild in the Winter” with Convertibull

8 p.m.

Chattanooga Convention Center

1150 Carter St.

(423) 756-0001

chattanoogaconventioncenter.org

New Year’s on the River

9 p.m.

Southern Belle Riverboat

201 Riverfront Pkwy., Pier 2

(423) 266-4488

chattanoogariverboat.com

NYE: Party On The Bluff

9 p.m.

Hunter Museum of American Art

10 Bluff View

(423) 267-0968

huntermuseum.org

Juicy J ft. Dougie F & PPR Panda

9 p.m.

Track 29

1400 Market St.

(423) 521-2929

track29.co

Baby Baby and SoCro

9 p.m.

JJ’s Bohemia

231 E. MLK Blvd.

(423) 266-1400

jjsbohemia.com

Marsha Morgan & The Prime Time Players

9 p.m.

The Foundry

1201 S. Broad St.

(423) 424-3775

chattanooganhotel.com

Kreamy ‘Lectric Santa, Mudsex and Coma Vigil

9 p.m.

Ziggy’s

607 Cherokee Blvd.

(423) 265-8711

ziggysbarandgrill.net

Danimal Planet and The Communicators

9 p.m.

Clyde’s on Main

122 W. Main St.

(423) 362-8335

clydesonmain.com

Jerry Fordham

10 p.m.

The Office @ City Cafe

901 Carter St.

citycafemenu.com

Remembering January

10 p.m.

Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant

2 Aquarium Way

(423) 708-8505

puckettsgro.com/chattanooga

Gino Fanelli

10 p.m

The Social

1110 Market St.

(423) 266-3366

publichousechattanooga.com

Cutlass Cult

10 p.m.

The Honest Pint

35 Patten Pkwy.

(423) 468-4192

thehonestpint.com

The Velcro Pygmies

10 p.m.

Revelry Room

41 Station St.

revelryroom.co

New Year’s Eve Late Skate at Ice on the Landing

11 p.m.

Chattanooga Choo Choo

1400 Market St.

iceonthelanding.com