New Year's Eve Guide 2016

Where to go, Who to see, What to do
The party experts in The Pulse office have scoured the city looking for as many parties, concerts and events they could find for New Year's Eve. And all we can say is that Chattanooga has become one big party town!
New Year’s at Noon
10 a.m.
Creative Discovery Museum
321 Chestnut St.
(423) 756-2738
cdmfun.org
Zoo Year’s Eve
10 a.m.
Chattanooga Zoo
301 N. Holtzclaw Ave.
(423) 697-1319
chattzoo.org
New Year’s Early Bird Cruise
4 p.m.
Southern Belle Riverboat
201 Riverfront Pkwy., Pier 2
(423) 266-4488
chattanoogariverboat.com
OddStory Brewing Co.’s New Year’s Party
5 p.m.
OddStory Brewing Company
336 E. MLK Blvd.
(423) 682-7690
oddstorybrewing.co
New Year’s Eve Yoga-Dance Party
5:30 p.m.
Movement Arts Collective
3813 Dayton Blvd.
(423) 401-8115
movementartscollective.com
New Year's Eve VIP Event
6 p.m.
Ceniza Cigar Lounge
9454 Bradmore Ln.
(423) 760-4198
cenizalounge.com
Wonderland New Year’s Eve Party
7 p.m.
The Dwell Hotel
120 E. 10th St.
(423) 267-7866
thedwellhotel.com
New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Party
7:30 p.m.
Chattanooga Choo Choo
1400 Market St.
(423) 266-5000
choochoo.com
New Years at The Palms
8 p.m.
The Palms at Hamilton
6925 Shallowford Rd.
(423) 499-5055
thepalmsathamilton.com
New Year’s Dinner Train
8 p.m.
Tennessee Valley Railroad
4119 Cromwell Rd.
(423) 894-8028
tvrail.com
Love, Peace & Happiness
8 p.m.
The Venue
4119 Cummings Hwy.
(423) 994-2272
thevenuechattanooga.com
New Year’s Eve Celebration
8 p.m.
The Chattanoogan Hotel
1201 S. Broad St.
(423) 424-3700
chattanooganhotel.com
“Wild in the Winter” with Convertibull
8 p.m.
Chattanooga Convention Center
1150 Carter St.
(423) 756-0001
chattanoogaconventioncenter.org
New Year’s on the River
9 p.m.
Southern Belle Riverboat
201 Riverfront Pkwy., Pier 2
(423) 266-4488
chattanoogariverboat.com
NYE: Party On The Bluff
9 p.m.
Hunter Museum of American Art
10 Bluff View
(423) 267-0968
huntermuseum.org
Juicy J ft. Dougie F & PPR Panda
9 p.m.
Track 29
1400 Market St.
(423) 521-2929
track29.co
Baby Baby and SoCro
9 p.m.
JJ’s Bohemia
231 E. MLK Blvd.
(423) 266-1400
jjsbohemia.com
Marsha Morgan & The Prime Time Players
9 p.m.
The Foundry
1201 S. Broad St.
(423) 424-3775
chattanooganhotel.com
Kreamy ‘Lectric Santa, Mudsex and Coma Vigil
9 p.m.
Ziggy’s
607 Cherokee Blvd.
(423) 265-8711
ziggysbarandgrill.net
Danimal Planet and The Communicators
9 p.m.
Clyde’s on Main
122 W. Main St.
(423) 362-8335
clydesonmain.com
Jerry Fordham
10 p.m.
The Office @ City Cafe
901 Carter St.
citycafemenu.com
Remembering January
10 p.m.
Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant
2 Aquarium Way
(423) 708-8505
puckettsgro.com/chattanooga
Gino Fanelli
10 p.m
The Social
1110 Market St.
(423) 266-3366
publichousechattanooga.com
Cutlass Cult
10 p.m.
The Honest Pint
35 Patten Pkwy.
(423) 468-4192
thehonestpint.com
The Velcro Pygmies
10 p.m.
Revelry Room
41 Station St.
revelryroom.co
New Year’s Eve Late Skate at Ice on the Landing
11 p.m.
Chattanooga Choo Choo
1400 Market St.
iceonthelanding.com