AAA Activates "Tow to Go" For The Memorial Day Holiday Weekend

AAA will be working to keep impaired drivers off the road for Memorial Day weekend. The Auto Club Group is reactivating its Tow to Go program for the holiday period, providing safe transportation for impaired drivers and their vehicles.

Tow to Go is active from 6pm Friday, May 27th – 6am Tuesday, May 31st

It’s available in selects states/locations (see below)

Should be treated as a last resort

AAA Tow to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road. When called, a tow truck transports the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10 mile radius. The service is free, yet AAA asks that it be treated as a backup plan.

Approximately one-third of all traffic crash fatalities in the United States involve drunk drivers. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 28 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes every day – that’s one person every 52 minutes.

“Driving impaired is not worth the risk. It endangers you and the lives of everyone else on the roadway,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “AAA urges people to identify a safe ride home before they party, but know that Tow to Go is available as a last resort.”

Tow to Go Service Areas

FL, IA, MI, ND, NE, TN, WI, CO (Denver), NC (Charlotte), IN (Fort Wayne/South Bend), and Georgia (excluding Savannah)

Phone Number

(855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

TOW TO GO GUIDELINES