Thanksgiving Travel Expected To Return To Near Pre-Pandemic Levels Across Tennessee

AAA predicts 54.6 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving.

This national figure remains slightly below pre-pandemic levels. The same travel trend is seen in Tennessee as this year is forecast to be the busiest Thanksgiving since 2019.

AAA forecasts more than 1.2 million Tennesseans will travel 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving. That’s 16,000 (1.3%) more Tennessee travelers than last year’s holiday and only 6,700 (0.5%) less than 2019.

“Travel is still roaring back from the pandemic,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “While gas prices and other inflationary pressures weigh on budgets, travel remains a top priority for Americans, particularly during the holidays. Travel spending is at the highest level since the pandemic began, which is a driving force behind our projections this year. AAA expects busy roads and long lines at the airport, so leave early and be flexible with your travel plans.”

In Tennessee, 1.2 million will take a road trip; an increase of 12,000 people from last year’s holiday. And despite higher gas prices, 89% of all Thanksgiving travelers will drive.

Pump prices have been fluctuating this month and could set new record highs for the holiday. In Tennessee, the highest daily average price for Thanksgiving was set back in 2012, at $3.18 per gallon. On Monday, drivers paid an average price of $3.30 per gallon. That’s 20 cents more than what Tennessee drivers paid last Thanksgiving ($3.10).

“Higher gas prices don’t seem to be enough to stop people from traveling to be with family and friends,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “We’ve found that when gas prices are high, travelers look to offset the added cost by spending less on a hotel, shopping or dining out.”

AAA predicts that 1,220,409 Tennesseans will travel by car, 38,464 will travel by air, and 10,941 will take other forms of transportation over the holiday weekend. Nationwide, 48.65 million Americans will set out for a holiday road trip. That’s 203,000 more drivers than last year.

If you are hitting the road for the holidays, leave early. Travelers should expect much heavier than normal congestion Monday-Wednesday afternoon and early evening. Traffic will be lighter during the morning and late evening hours and on Thanksgiving Day.

With more people sharing the roads, the danger is multiplied for those on the roadside. AAA reminds motorists to slow down and move over for first responders and tow trucks. We also ask that you extend the same courtesy to people with disabled vehicles.

“We want to make sure all holiday travelers, tow truck drivers and first responders make it home safely this Thanksgiving,” said Cooper. “Please be courteous and move over for flashing lights, whether it’s a tow truck or a disabled vehicle with its hazard lights on.”

In addition to congestion on the roads, Thanksgiving travelers are likely to find long lines at the airport too. Nationwide, air travel is up nearly 8% from last year, with 4.5 million Americans flying to their Thanksgiving destinations this year. That’s an increase of more than 330,000 air passengers and nearly 99% of the 2019 volume.

It’s not uncommon for flight delays and even cancellations this time of year, due to winter weather, staffing challenges, and strong demand. AAA offers the following tips for air travelers:

Check-in early online.

Monitor your flight status using your air carrier’s mobile app.

Arrive 2-3 hours before scheduled departure.

Pack medications and an extra set of clothes in your carry-on bag, just in case your flight is delayed or cancelled.

“It’s not too late to purchase travel insurance, which can be extremely valuable for air travelers,” Haas said. “There are policies that can provide compensation for flight delays for as little as three hours. And if your flight is cancelled, passengers can receive compensation for covered out-of-pocket expenses.”