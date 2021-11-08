Chattanooga Gas Prices Increase Four Cents A Gallon In The Past Week

Chattanooga gas prices have risen 4.0 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.12/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Gas prices in Chattanooga are 16.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.44/g higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga is priced at $2.91/g today while the most expensive is $3.49/g, a difference of 58.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.84/g while the highest is $3.49/g, a difference of 65.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.41/g today. The national average is up 15.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.31/g higher than a year ago.

"Last week saw oil prices briefly fall back under $80 for the first time in weeks. While it wasn't enough to provide much relief last week, we should see small declines this week in a majority of the country, thanks to the corresponding drop in wholesale gasoline prices," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

"At OPEC's monthly meeting last week, the cartel held firm to the small increases they agreed to in July, raising November production by 400,000 barrels per day. With President Biden still mulling over options to help push gas prices down, we could continue to see some volatility in oil prices. I don't immediately see a large decline or surge coming in the run up to Thanksgiving, but U.S. gasoline demand does remain strong. Levels are currently rivaling September demand, so we know high prices aren't significantly curbing consumption."

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

November 8, 2020: $1.69/g (U.S. Average: $2.09/g)

November 8, 2019: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.63/g)

November 8, 2018: $2.40/g (U.S. Average: $2.72/g)

November 8, 2017: $2.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

November 8, 2016: $1.96/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

November 8, 2015: $1.97/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

November 8, 2014: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.93/g)

November 8, 2013: $3.03/g (U.S. Average: $3.20/g)

November 8, 2012: $3.19/g (U.S. Average: $3.46/g)

November 8, 2011: $3.20/g (U.S. Average: $3.41/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $3.14/g, down 1 cent per gallon from last week's $3.15/g.

Tennessee- $3.11/g, down 1.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.13/g.

Huntsville- $3.17/g, down 1.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.18/g.

