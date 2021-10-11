Chattanooga Gas Prices Take A Sharp Jump Upwards This Past Week

Chattanooga gas prices have risen 14.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.95/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Gas prices in Chattanooga are 13.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.12/g higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga is priced at $2.74/g today while the most expensive is $3.19/g, a difference of 45.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.09/g while the highest is $3.49/g, a difference of $1.40/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 5.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.25/g today. The national average is up 7.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.08/g higher than a year ago.

"Last week saw oil prices advance to their highest in seven years, with a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil surpassing the critical $80 per barrel level. The nation's gas prices were also pushed to their highest since 2014, all on OPEC's decision not to raise production more than it already agreed to in July," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

"The OPEC decision caused an immediate reaction in oil prices, and amidst what is turning into a global energy crunch, motorists are now spending over $400 million more on gasoline every single day than they were just a year ago. The problems continue to relate to a surge in demand as the global economy recovers, combined with deep cuts to production from early in the pandemic. If Americans can’t slow their appetite for fuels, we've got no place for prices to go but up."

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

October 11, 2020: $1.83/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)

October 11, 2019: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g)

October 11, 2018: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.90/g)

October 11, 2017: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.47/g)

October 11, 2016: $2.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

October 11, 2015: $1.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)

October 11, 2014: $2.92/g (U.S. Average: $3.21/g)

October 11, 2013: $3.09/g (U.S. Average: $3.33/g)

October 11, 2012: $3.53/g (U.S. Average: $3.81/g)

October 11, 2011: $3.21/g (U.S. Average: $3.39/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $3.06/g, up 13.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.92/g.

Tennessee- $2.99/g, up 12.0 cents per gallon from last week's $2.87/g.

Huntsville- $2.95/g, up 9.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.85/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. Unlike AAA's once daily survey covering credit card transactions at 100,000 stations and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on 7,000 gas stations, GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.