The Dollywood Foundation Encourages Tennesseans To “Drive With Dolly”

The Dollywood Foundation is reminding Tennessee drivers about Dolly Parton’s Tennessee license plates as the state is now requiring all drivers to get a new license plate.

Dolly is giving 100% of the plate sales – over $15 per plate – to support local Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library programs in her home state. One plate purchase fully funds one child’s enrollment in the program for a full year.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is dedicated to inspiring a love of reading by gifting high-quality books free of charge to children from birth to age five. This impactful program is available to all eligible children in Tennessee through a statewide partnership with Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation (GELF) and Imagination Library local program partners in all 95 counties.

“I’m so happy that my Tennessee license plate helps enroll children in the Imagination Library! So, renew your plates and join me in inspiring a love of reading.” says Dolly.

Proceeds from the sale of a license plate, will be distributed to the local program partner according to the county the plate was purchased in. Thanks to the state’s matching funds through GELF, the sale of one license plate will cover a child for a whole year for that local partner. The money distributed from license plates’ sales will go a long way to inspire children to fall in love with reading and help prepare them for success in school and life.

“As the statewide partner for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Tennessee, we are grateful for this opportunity to raise awareness of the program and the love of reading it fosters in children,” said James Pond, GELF President. “Not only will this license plate serve as a reminder of the importance of reading with children from birth, but it will support county affiliates in fundraising their half of the cost of books to ensure every Tennessee child is able to receive this wonderful program.”

The state of Tennessee announced all drivers must get a new license plate as of January 2022. Dolly Parton Tennessee license plates cost an additional $35 each and are available at County Clerks’ offices across Tennessee. Of the total cost, local Imagination Library program partners will receive over $15 per plate. The remaining amount goes to the Tennessee Arts Commission and plate production costs for new plates.

By purchasing the Dolly Parton Tennessee License Plate, Tennessee residents can show their support and cover the cost of one child for a whole year! Enrolling is easy and free, just visit www.imaginationlibrary.com.

Since launching in 1995, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has become the preeminent early childhood book gifting program in the world. The flagship program of The Dollywood Foundation has mailed well over 182 million free books in the USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, and The Republic of Ireland.

The Imagination Library mails more than two million high-quality, age-appropriate books each month to registered children from birth to age five. Dolly envisioned creating a lifelong love of reading, inspiring them to dream. The impact of the program has been widely researched and results suggest positive increases in key early childhood literacy metrics. Penguin Random House is the exclusive publisher for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

For more information, please visit imaginationlibrary.com.