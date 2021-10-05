World’s Largest Collector Car Auction Company Arrives In Chattanooga Oct. 15-16

Mecum Auctions, the world’s largest collector car auction company, will stage its inaugural collector-car auction in the Scenic City this Oct. 15-16 with an estimated 600 American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, trucks, exotics, Hot Rods, Resto Mods, and more to cross the auction block at the Chattanooga Convention Center.

The auction is the second of three auctions to be held by Mecum on back-to-back weekends throughout the month of October in what’s been dubbed the October Takeover; the other two auctions have or will take place in Las Vegas and the Chicago region.

Among the featured lots consigned to date include a 1965 Lola T70 MKI Spyder (Lot F81) that was formerly owned by both Carroll Shelby and Dan Gurney and was campaigned by Dan Gurney’s All-American Racers. Fashioning a two-tone Blue exterior with Black interior, the No. 8 Lola is powered by a 5.0L Chevrolet V-8 engine with a Hewland 4-speed manual transmission.

A 1968 Shelby GT500KR Convertible (Lot S110) is Shelby No. 03452 that has a rebuilt transmission in 1994 by Mid Michigan Mustang and in the same year had a rebuilt power steering, brakes, and U joints and also a rebuilt and balanced engine.

The North Lakes Private Mustang and Shelby Collection of nine lots including seven Mustangs and a pair of Shelbys: one, a 2007 Ford Shelby GT500 Super Snake (Lot F99) with a Kenne Bell transmission on a 5.4L/725 HP V-8 engine with just 6,900 miles and the second, a 1985 Dodge Shelby Charger (Lot F100) that is one of 843 Blue Shelby Chargers produced in the model year and with a turbocharged 2.2L 4-cylinder engine.

The Moss Classic Car Collection offers six lots at no reserve including a 1955 Ford Crown Victoria (Lot S89.1) that is one of 1,999 produced in 1955 with a transparent glass top. Two-tone Black and White with a matching interior, the classic is powered by a 272 CI V-8 engine with a three-speed manual transmission with overdrive. The collection also includes a 1969 Pontiac GTO Judge (Lot S90.1) with a 400 CI Ram Air III engine and a 4-speed transmission.

Those interested in consigning a vehicle for auction at Mecum Chattanooga 2021 can find complete details about the consignment process and pricing at Mecum.com. Bidder registration is available online in advance and on-site at the auction for $200, and it includes admission for two persons to the two auction days. Presiding health and safety protocols will remain in place for all those in attendance. For those unable to attend in person, enhanced remote bidding options are also available, including both online and telephone bidding.

For more information on Mecum Chattanooga 2021 and all other scheduled 2021 auctions, visit Mecum.com. Mecum’s website is updated daily with the latest consignments and includes detailed descriptions and photographs of the vehicles to be offered. For schedule information, to consign a vehicle or to register as a bidder for this and all Mecum events, visit Mecum.com or call (262) 275-5050 for more information.

Schedule

Mecum Chattanooga 2021

Chattanooga Convention Center

One Carter Plaza

Chattanooga, TN 37402

Oct. 15-16, 2021

Admission: $20 in advance online, and $30 at the door and online after Oct. 14—per person, per day; children 12 and younger receive complimentary admission

Preview: Gates open daily at 8 a.m.

Auction: Vehicles start at 10 a.m. on Friday and Saturday