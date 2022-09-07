World’s Largest Collector Car Auction Company Returns To The Chattanooga Motorcar Festival

Chattanooga Motorcar Festival has officially announced that Mecum Auctions is returning to Chattanooga as part of the October 14-16 Chattanooga Motorcar Festival for the second straight year.

The Mecum Chattanooga 2022 auction will be held at the Chattanooga Convention Center on October 14 and 15. Details and schedules may be found at mecum.com/auctions/chattanooga-2022 and tickets purchased at showclix.com/event/chattanooga-motorcar-festival.

“It’s a great honor to announce that Mecum Auctions is returning to Chattanooga for the second straight year as part of the Motorcar Festival,” said Festival founder Byron DeFoor. “Mecum Auctions brings a vibrant, dynamic atmosphere to the already festive weekend in the Scenic City. We are proud to have Mecum as our partners as we celebrate our third annual Festival in the heart of Chattanooga.”

Following last year’s sales of $18.7 million and 84 percent sell of the nearly 550 vehicles consigned to the inaugural Mecum auction in Chattanooga in 2021, the world’s largest collector car auction company will return with an estimated 600 American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, trucks, exotics, Hot Rods, customs and more to cross the auction block at the Chattanooga Convention Center.

The 2022 Chattanooga Motorcar Festival also includes the Pace Grand Prix at the Bend, the Concours d’Elegance, Canossa Fall Rally, Coker Tire's "V8's in the Village," the Great Race Ride Along, Concours d’Lemons, and many more family-friendly events. More information about the Festival may be found at www.chattanoogamotorcar.com.

The auction will take place on the same weekend as the Mecum Chicago 2022 auction, representing

the first time a singular collector car auction company has staged auctions in two different cities on the same dates.

Among the featured vehicles currently consigned for the Chattanooga auction is a collection of more than 60 classic and collector cars discovered tucked away in a historic Georgia-based firehouse, all of which will be offered at no reserve. Dubbed The Firehouse Find, the collection includes everything from a 1957 Ford Thunderbird F-Code (Lot F50) to a handful of Corvettes, such as a 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible (Lot F5) with a 427 CI engine and 4-speed transmission.

The auction will also feature a 1970 Plymouth GTX Convertible (Lot S115) that is one of only 362 GTX convertibles produced in 1969 with an automatic transmission. The car boasts a 440 CI V-8 engine, wears Sunflower Yellow paint with a black top and interior, has been featured in multiple magazines and earned title as The AACA Grand National Senior winner in 1998. Another Mopar product, a 1970 Plymouth Cuda (Lot S134), will be offered with its 440 CI V-8 engine and 4-speed transmission along with power steering and power brakes, red with black billboard striping exterior and black bucket seat interior with center console.

Vintage muscle cars will join the Chattanooga lineup in the form of a 1966 Ford Mustang Fastback (Lot S127) with a K-Code HiPo 289/271 HP V-8 engine and 4-speed manual transmission that benefited from a 10-year restoration completed in 2001 and has been garage kept inside plastic surround ever since. A 1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS Custom (Lot S100) is another enticing option with a 5.7L LS1-based custom-built engine, Tremec 5-speed manual transmission and body finished in black with a custom red leather updated interior featuring LED appointments.

Consignment positions for the Chattanooga collector car auction are limited to 600 entries, and those wishing to participate in this year’s event are highly encouraged to submit a Request for Position form now to ensure auction placement. Bidder registration is available online in advance and on-site at the auction with options starting at $100. For those unable to attend in person, enhanced remote bidding options are also available, including for both online and telephone bidding.

For more information on Mecum Chattanooga 2022 and all other scheduled auctions, visit Mecum.com. Mecum’s website is updated daily with the latest consignments and includes detailed descriptions and photographs of the vehicles to be offered. For schedule information, to consign a vehicle or to register as a bidder for this and all Mecum events, visit Mecum.com or call (262) 275-5050 for more information.