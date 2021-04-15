401 MLK Partners Celebrate Groundbreaking Of New Mixed-Use Development

Work will soon begin on a new 12,000 square foot building on E. Martin Luther King Blvd. The location will be the future home to Nashville’s Slim & Husky’s Pizza Beeria restaurant along with additional office space.

“We believe in investing in our community through smart, intentional and diverse projects. It is an honor to build on this historic boulevard and a privilege to add to its story. We are grateful to have Community National Bank as our financing partner, River Street Architecture as our designer and T.U. Parks serving as our contractor to bring life back to this corner and create a beautiful space for Slim & Husky’s,” stated Tiffanie Robinson with 401 MLK Partners.

The property was recently sold to 401 MLK Partners from River City Company. For the past 35 years, River City Company has served as the non-profit economic engine to bring to places of employment and enjoyment to all areas of downtown, including the MLK corridor. “To date, River City Company has invested over $1 Million through property acquisitions, building improvements, and new business and signage grants,” stated Emily Mack, President and CEO of River City Company.

“401 E. MLK Blvd. was one of the properties we acquired in 2015 from the Campus Development Foundation with the support of the Benwood Foundation to facilitate positive development for the corridor and the University. The proceeds from the sale of this property to 401 MLK Partners will be reinvested back into the MLK corridor, making further improvements, supporting the businesses already here and attracting new ones.”

Slim and Husky’s Pizza Beeria is scheduled to open in the space in early 2022. “PREAM stands for Pizza Rules Everything Around Me but it can also stand for Progress Rules Everything Around Me. We opened our first doors in March 2017 and since then we have been on a mission to give back to the communities we serve by providing opportunities, economic empowerment, and jobs, using pizza as our vehicle to do so,” stated Clint Gray Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer at Slim & Husky’s.

Construction on the building is projected to be completed in late 2021.

