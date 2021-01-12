Chattanooga Chamber Launches Entrepreneurial Wayfinding Site

Entrepreneurs and small business owners, this one is for you. The StartingBlockChattanooga.com website connects entrepreneurs and small business owners to local free or low-cost business resources.

The new website offers support for fresh startups to scaling enterprises, connecting founders with resource partners who can support entrepreneurs as they start and grow their business.

"The Starting Block is a dream come true for our entrepreneurial ecosystem," said Alexis Willis, Small Business and Entrepreneurship Director, Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce. "New founders on the block are now able to access all available resources in one place, making it easier for entrepreneurs and small business owners to focus on what they do best."

Chattanooga's strong entrepreneurial ecosystem offers resources for early-stage companies, such as mentoring, accelerator programs and access to capital and talent.

The StartingBlockChattanooga.com’s mission is to help small businesses grow and prosper by providing founders with easy access to business resources in the Chattanooga area.

StartingBlockChattanooga.com contributes to the network by partnering with resource providers to:

Raise community awareness about entrepreneurial activity and network access

Identify gaps in needed services and initiate innovative programs to fill those gaps

Connect entrepreneurs with community resources

Find new ways to increase funding for resource provider programs

Measure economic impact

"Chattanooga is dedicated to helping small businesses thrive in our community," said Lynn Talbot, Vice Chair of Entrepreneurship, Chattanooga Chamber. "Giving entrepreneurs access to free or low-cost business resources makes it easier for small businesses to put down roots in our city.”

Now, founders can access information in a single, comprehensive website.

This innovative resource is powered by SourceLink® and made possible through Coronavirus Aid Relief Economic Security (CARES) funding. The Chambliss Startup Group, The Tennessee Valley Authority and Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union are sustaining sponsors of the StartingBlockChattanooga.com. These organizations have a long history of empowering and supporting Chattanooga's entrepreneurial and economic development efforts.

