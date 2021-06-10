Chattanooga Tourism Company Launches First-Ever Cultural Tourism Grant

Applications are open for Chattanooga Tourism Co.’s new Cultural Tourism Advancement Grant. The funds will support promotion, development and cultivation of tourism-related festivals, events, programs, services or projects in Hamilton County that enhance the community’s culture and prosperity.

“When a local person or organization develops an activity or experience for visitors, it enriches our quality of place and ultimately the quality of life for our residents,” said Barry White, president and CEO of Chattanooga Tourism Co. “It also contributes to our economic well-being. We want to support more of those experiences that advance our community.”

For this grant cycle, Chattanooga Tourism Co. will award up to $300,000 from the organization’s budget, which is generated by visitors who stay in area hotels. No local taxpayer dollars are used for this grant.

The Tourism Co. plans to open another grant cycle in early 2022. Applications are open June 9 - July 9, and applicants may request up to $50,000.

Funds are available to support and develop innovative projects that:

Have potential to attract visitors to Hamilton County, encourage an extended length of stay and/or enhance a visitor’s experience.

Have potential to attract diverse audiences.

Are innovative and collaborate with other local organizations/artists.

Are cultural, informational, recreational or artistic in nature.

Closely match the goals and mission of Chattanooga Tourism Co., which is to promote and develop visitor experiences for our community's economic and social prosperity.

Are from non-profits, non-governmental organizations and/or for-profit businesses.

Are from Chattanooga Tourism Co. Partners - must be a partner (free basic level or above).

Grants will be awarded this summer. Chattanooga Tourism Co. will be hosting an info session and Q&A on Tuesday, June 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. To view full guidelines, learn more and/or sign up for the info session, go to VisitChattanooga.com/CTAGrant.

The grant is an initiative of the Culture, Heritage and Arts Strategy, which was developed in 2019 to lay out a new purpose, vision and value proposition for cultural tourism in Hamilton County.