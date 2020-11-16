Collegedale Christmas Market To Open For Thanksgiving Weekend

2020 has brought many challenges, but thanks to the communities of Collegedale, East Brainerd, Cleveland and the entire East Hamilton County area, the Collegedale Market has been able to thrive none-the-less.

The regular season has now come to a close—there is NO Market on Sunday, November 22nd. However, during the "off" time, the organizers will be getting ready for the annual Collegedale Christmas Market which will be held on Thanksgiving weekend—November 28th and 29th.

"We're certainly proud of what we've built in Collegedale with the wide support of the community there. The Christmas Market has become a tradition and we're happy that this year we are still able to hold such a special event in support of our artists too, who rely on on this opportunity to carry their own families through the winter" says Chris Thomas, Executive Director for Public Markets (organizers of Collegedale, Chattanooga, River and Erlanger Markets).

The Collegedale Commons is the perfect setting to get families in the spirit of giving...the wood-burning fire and some old-fashioned hot chocolate will keep everyone warm. Nearly 75 vendors will be selling handicrafts and artisan foods to make gift giving special.

There's no better way during these times to support the local community for the holidays. Shoppers will find fine art, crafts, photography, bath and body care products, jewelry, handmade clothing and artisan foods like breads, cheeses, honey and more.

Safety is still a top priority—masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced. Great measures have been taken to ensure a safe operation of the Market and the compliance, thus far, from the community has allowed the Market to continue during these times.

David Barto, Executive Director of Collegedale Tomorrow Foundation adds a personal note, "Our family has been buying gifts from the Chattanooga and Collegedale Christmas Markets for years. From pottery to furniture, from jewelry to handcrafted clothing, we have found it at the Christmas Market!"

DETAILS

Collegedale Christmas Market

The Commons at Swinyar Road

Saturday, November 29 and Sunday, November 2910am - 5pm

collegedaleMarket.com

