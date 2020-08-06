Dunkin’ of Greater Chattanooga Celebrates Teachers & Educators with Free Coffee

As schools throughout the greater Chattanooga area begin a new scholastic year, Dunkin' is welcoming teachers and educators back with its own Teacher Appreciation Week.

To support educators and keep them running as they return to the classroom, participating Dunkin’ locations throughout greater Chattanooga will offer all teachers and educators a free medium hot or iced coffee every day from Monday, August 10 through Friday, August 14.*

The promotion stems from local Tennessee Dunkin’ franchisee network Bluemont Group LLC, who wanted to showcase their support for local educators for their continued care and commitment to the students and children in the area. The free coffee offer is valid at all participating Dunkin’ restaurants in Chattanooga and select locations in Northern Georgia and North Carolina.

“As we embark on a new academic year amidst everything going on around us, we wanted to give our teachers a small token of our appreciation with this free coffee offer,” said Dave Baumgartner, Bluemont Group LLC, “Our teachers are at the foundation of what helps builds our society, so we love any opportunity to help keep them running on Dunkin’!”

As part of Dunkin’s ongoing efforts to help ensure the safety of guests and crew in light of the COVID-19 health crisis, all restaurants are limiting service to carry out, and delivery through delivery partners where available. Dine-in service has been suspended to prevent the congregation of guests. On-the-Go ordering is available through the Dunkin’ app for pickup in-store or at the drive-thru to limit contact.

*Excludes Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew, No ID required, but guests must identify themselves as a teacher or educator, limit one per customer per day. Not valid on mobile orders.

Offer good at all Dunkin’ locations in Chattanooga & select locations in Northern Georgia: 589 Battlefield Pkwy, Fort Oglethorpe, and 300 Smith Industrial Blvd, Dalton.

Like this story? Click here to Subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!