Free Ice Cream For A Year? Giving Back Is Sweet!

The Ben & Jerry’s on Broad Street is partnering with The Women’s Fund of Chattanooga to provide virtual monetary donations towards feminine hygiene products and other products for those in need this holiday season.

If you come into their location between December 7th and January 7th and make a donation you will be entered into a drawing to win free ice cream for a year. There are many runner up prizes available including mouth watering scoops and some coupons to get your spirits lifted this year. All proceeds are being directly donated to the partner organizations.

The Women's Fund of Greater Chattanooga works to improve the lives of women and girls across Tennessee by addressing the root causes of inequity. While much of the work of the Women's Fund is focused on changing laws or policies, for the past year and a half, they have also been working to fight the effects of period poverty in and around Chattanooga. Period poverty is a global issue affecting women and girls who don’t have access to safe, hygienic sanitary products.

Customers and fans simply come into the shop and scan the QR code and are directed to make an online donation. They will be entered into the raffle and the winners will be contacted after the 7th of January.

“Everyone's a winner here. Giving back is a win-win situation. Each year we do some holiday giving and we are trying this virtual event to keep people safe and still give back. We hope to see you in the shop soon,”says Daminga Porter, the shop’s Senior Community Changemaker

1 out of 5 girls have missed school due to lack of period products. While 88% of women agree that period products are a basic necessity, they are still taxed in Tennessee as non-essential goods. This campaign is designed to help girls stay in school and have access to the products that they need when they are having their periods. Dignity is very important and they are hoping to do more than just raise funds; they are looking to raise awareness.

If interested in participating in a chance to win free ice cream for a year and to give back to your own community: The scoop shop is located at 201 Broad St, and is open from Noon to 10:30 PM daily.

