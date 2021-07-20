River City Company To Unveil ONE Riverfront Plan At Community Reveal Sessions

Over the past eighteen months, River City Company has led ONE Riverfront, a community planning process to create a new Riverfront District Master Plan.

While the Riverfront saw significant investment in the early 2000’s with many landmark projects including the Tennessee Riverwalk, AT&T Field, the Tennessee Aquarium and the 21st Century Waterfront Park, today, the district grapples with challenges of aging infrastructure and amenities, single-mode roadway design and an imbalance of tourist and visitor activity relative to local use.

Since launching the planning process in early 2020, thousands of community voices have been heard, providing feedback on ways to improve the district. On July 27th, River City Company will host two sessions for the community to learn about the four aspirations and eight strategies of the ONE Riverfront plan.

“While our timeline for the creation of the plan was extended due to COVID-19, it allowed us to hear from more people across the community and to test concepts like the Open Streets project on Broad Street and install temporary seating on Ross’s Landing”, stated Emily Mack, President and CEO of River City Company. “The community reveal sessions mark the end of the planning process, and we are excited to begin the implementation phase, which will launch with more programming and activation in multiple spaces in the Riverfront.”

The community reveal sessions will be held in the River Journey building at the Tennessee Aquarium. The morning session will begin at 8:30am with registration and light breakfast, followed by the ONE Riverfront plan presentation from 9:00am – 10:00am. To accommodate additional attendees, a second session will be hosted in the evening starting at 5:00pm with registration and refreshments and the ONE Riverfront plan presentation from 5:30pm – 6:30pm. A recording of the presentation will also be available on the ONE Riverfront website following the sessions.

The sessions are free to the public, but registration is required. Individuals who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear face coverings at the event. Individuals can register for one of the sessions at: www.oneriverfrontcha.com

The ONE Riverfront planning process is sponsored by River City Company, Lyndhurst Foundation and Benwood Foundation.