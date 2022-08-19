Chattanooga-Based Bellhop Named To The 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

This week, Inc. revealed that Bellhop is No. 2,781 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“Bellhop has experienced significant growth over the last few years as a direct result of our team’s collective tenacity, passion, and diligent work, despite the challenges that we – and virtually all businesses – faced amidst the pandemic,” said Luke Marklin, CEO of Bellhop.

“Audacious as it is to challenge the status quo of an $20 billion industry, our progress demonstrates what we firmly believe: that there is huge demand for a move that is simple, stress-free, and transparent. We’re honored to be recognized on this year’s Inc. 5000 list, and all the more energized to build on our mission of changing moving as we know it: bringing excellent service, efficiency, and affordability to an industry that is known for letting customers down.”

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

​​Bellhop was founded by millennials Cam Doody and Stephen Vlahos in the summer of 2011 as a simple solution for college students looking for help moving in and out of their dorms. After astronomical demand, the company quickly grew from serving just college students into a nationwide company with customers of every age and sized home.

In 2013, the founders connected with Lamp Post Group for seed capital to aid national expansion, and the resources to develop the first-ever digital moving platform. To date, the company has acquired more than $50 million in venture capital from firms such as Advanced Venture Partners, Canaan Partners, Lowercase Capital, and Initialized Capital. Other investors include Silicon Valley Bank, Scott Banister, and rapper Nas.

Visit bellhop.com to learn more.