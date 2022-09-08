Company Lab Seeks Local High School Students To Pitch Creative Business Ideas

CO.LAB + Double Cola are seeking high school students (individuals or groups) to pitch early-stage business ideas in an upcoming competition, Will This Float? Deadline approaching, and it’s free.

When serial entrepreneur Derelle Roshell was 16 years old, he and a classmate dreamed up a chocolate company that featured unique spices from across the globe.

They sought and got funding and worked with local businesses and startup leaders to make their idea a reality. Roshell went on to start his second business at 19.

Now, Roshell owns and runs multiple businesses, including one he started as a teen — G Force Security, which is finding success working all events at Tennessee State University.

That brief, early introduction to entrepreneurship altered the course of Roshell’s life.

Now, The Company Lab is seeking high school students for a potentially life-changing opportunity.

The nonprofit is inviting high school students to apply to pitch business ideas in the consumer packaged goods industry, which includes products that are generally repeatedly purchased.

Think food, drink, cosmetics, household items, tech gadgets.

Applications are currently open through Sept. 14.

Ideas do not need to be advanced. Will This Float? is a chance to see if the business ideas have potential to inspire support and traction. If chosen, students will give a short, 3-5 minute presentation, about their idea.

A winning student or team, will be awarded with consulting services from local experts, including Malakasis, who scaled and sold artisan goat cheese company Belle Chevre, as well as Double Cola’s top business leaders.

Chattanooga is home to many successful consumer packaged goods companies, including Hoff & Pepper, Chattanooga Whiskey, Happy Birdwatcher, Seahorse Snacks, Cocoa Asante and Double Cola.

Apply to pitch + more information.