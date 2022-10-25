The (Not So Scary) Haunted Market Returns To The Chattanooga Market This Sunday

This Sunday, the Chattanooga Market will be celebrating Halloween with trick-or-treating and a costume parade for all ages.

Market vendors enjoy this day each year and participate by giving out candy treats and ooh-ing and aah-ing over kiddos that stop by their booths in costume. The much anticipated costume parade has grown each year too. The parade will take place at 1pm at the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage.

Fall produce is in abundance, including butternut squash and other fall squashes. It’s a good time to begin canning and jarring as the produce season winds down in coming weeks.

With four weeks left in the Chattanooga Market outdoor season, many vendors are beginning to prepare for the holidays with fall decorations and gift ideas.

Live on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle stage this Sunday, October 30th:

The Chattanooga River Market will wind down for the season after this final Saturday from 10am-5pm. Held along the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza, around two dozen food artisans and crafters will be set up for the final Saturday on October 29th. This Market will return during the spring break season in 2023.