Chattanooga Gas Prices Continue To Fall, Dropping Just Over Five Cents

Chattanooga gas prices have fallen 5.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.81/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 170 stations. Gas prices in Chattanooga are 11.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 42.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga is priced at $1.65/g today while the most expensive is $2.29/g, a difference of 64.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $1.51/g while the highest is $2.59/g, a difference of $1.08/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.16/g today. The national average is down 3.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 47.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

"Gas prices have remained in very familiar territory for the sixth straight week as gasoline demand fell slightly last week, keeping oil prices confined as forces prevent it from falling under $39 but also from breaching $42 per barrel. However, as summer begins to fade, demand recovery may be limited, and there's a possibility we may see more downside potential in the last quarter of the year," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

"Traditionally, gasoline demand weakens into the autumn, and as the coronavirus situation keeps more kids home and more parents from work, we may see a drop in gas prices as we progress through fall. However, since no one can predict when we may rebound from the coronavirus situation, nothing long-term is set in stone, but we are on track for a seventh straight week of stable gas prices."

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

August 10, 2019: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g)

August 10, 2018: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

August 10, 2017: $2.07/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)

August 10, 2016: $1.82/g (U.S. Average: $2.13/g)

August 10, 2015: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)

August 10, 2014: $3.10/g (U.S. Average: $3.48/g)

August 10, 2013: $3.26/g (U.S. Average: $3.55/g)

August 10, 2012: $3.40/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)

August 10, 2011: $3.52/g (U.S. Average: $3.62/g)

August 10, 2010: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $1.80/g, down 3.0 cents per gallon from last week's $1.83/g.

Tennessee- $1.86/g, down 3.1 cents per gallon from last week's $1.89/g.

Huntsville- $1.87/g, down 0.8 cents per gallon from last week's $1.88/g.

