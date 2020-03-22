EPB Responds To Home Distancing With Several Free TV Offerings

EPB announces Fi TV free promotional programming from network partners

Several of EPB's Fi TV content providers are offering free promotional programming in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The following network partners are offering their programming to EPB Fi TV customers at no additional charge as a way to expand the entertainment options available to customers who are spending more time at home social distancing.

Starting this weekend, you can find both live and on demand programming from the following networks if they are not already a part of your Fi TV channel package. Please refer to your channel guide for specific channel numbers and available programming.

SHOWTIME Free Trial (ends April 21) -- Includes SHOWTIME, The Movie Channel and FLIX

(ends April 21) Includes SHOWTIME, The Movie Channel and FLIX CNN Free Preview (ends April 17)

(ends April 17) FOX News Free Preview (ends April 18)

(ends April 18) NBCUniversal Networks Free Preview (ends April 20) -- Includes Oxygen, Universal Kids, NBC Universo, CNBC, and MSNBC

(ends April 20) -- Includes Oxygen, Universal Kids, NBC Universo, CNBC, and MSNBC Hallmark Free Preview (ends April 30) -- Includes both Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

(ends April 30) -- Includes both Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Outdoor and Sportsman Channels Free Preview (ends April 30)

In order for EPB to deliver free preview content, you must receive your Fi TV programming via a mobile app or set top box.

Channels will automatically appear in your channel lineup. If not, you may need to reboot your streaming device (new Fi TV) or set top box (Fi TV Select). If you’d like to adjust your TV package at any time, call EPB at (423) 648-1372 or go to epb.com to modify your account.

More networks may choose to offer free programming during the coming days and weeks. Follow EPB on social media channels or visit epb.com/freepreview for the latest updates.